LETTER: Keep elderly in mind as well

There is so much concern now for the mental and emotional health of children not going to school. But there is another group of people we should have as much concern for.

Our elderly in nursing homes cannot eat in a dining room, participate in activities, or go to the beauty shop. They are mostly confined to a small room without being able to see those visitors who would bring them smiles, laughter, hugs, love and news. They cannot see children, grandchildren, spouses, siblings or friends. They, who raised us, taught us, inspired and encouraged us are out of our reach.

For some, they have given up hope for living in these circumstances. And for those who cannot visit them, we struggle with sadness and frustration.

If only our federal leaders, and those who refuse to wear masks and social distance had tried more, we may have had this in control by now and be back to bringing joy, hope and inspiration to the elderly so out of sight the past six months.

Robin Rinker, Bloomington

