LETTER: Keep Madigan hacks out of office

When I read in the news that Mike Madigan was implicated in a bribery scheme it came as no shock. My first thought was here we go again but nothing will happen.

Then I saw an article where Betsy Dirksen Londrigan is stiill fundraising for Madigan. I also saw where in 2018 she took campaign contributions from Madigan.

Nothing may come from the implications against Madigan, but we as constituents can take steps to take Madigan hacks out of power. This is one of many reasons I will be voting for Rodney Davis. We are the ones that can make things happen.

Democrats are running our state and country into the dirt. The last thing we need is another Madigan hack in D.C.

Scott Larson, Bloomington

