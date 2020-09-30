LETTER: Keep McIntyre on County Board

Vote for John McIntyre for the McLean County Board. John has served as Chairman of the McLean County Board for the past five years where he leveraged his leadership and teamwork skills he developed as a football coach to lead the board.

He values people over politics and seeks to understand issues to make decisions that are best for county residents. Under his leadership the property tax rate has remained level since 2012. He has worked tirelessly to provide improved and expanded behavioral health services including crisis response services, a triage center, acute counseling, housing, and substance abuse services for the homeless.

As a member of the Economic Development Council, he helped bring Rivian Automotive to McLean County, expand the Bridgestone/Firestone plant, and helped Brandt Industries establish their manufacturing plant in the U.S. McLean County needs to keep John McIntyre on the County Board.

Wally and Jan Hood

