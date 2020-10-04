LETTER: Keep McIntyre on county board

We are pleased that John McIntyre is running for another term on the McLean County Board.

Dave had the pleasure of serving on the County Board with John so we know the qualities and skill he brings to any business the Board undertakes. His history as an educator and coach prepared him for public service. He listens and recommends steps to achieve important goals for the residents of McLean County.

He is always looking for new ways to provide services that will be more effective and less costly for residents. Those qualities along with his many connections have made him an excellent County Board Chair. We will be voting to keep John McIntyre on the McLean County Board. I hope you will join us.

David and Barbara Selzer, Normal

