LETTER: Keep McIntyre on McLean County Board

This letter is to urge you to vote for John McIntyre for McLean County Board. My family has known John for years, first as Coach Mac, and now in County government. I see the great job he does taking his vitality to all his roles as Board Chair.

John leads the full board, executive committee, behavioral health coordinating council and blue ribbon committee. He attends or monitors six standing committees. In addition, he serves on the Economic Development Council, LWIA #15 8-County Jobs Career-Link, Museum of History Board and many, many more.

He takes his skill and knowledge to numerous events all across the region where critical issues are discussed, decisions are made, and achievements are shared. John brings enormous energy to this work as he truly lives the role of servant leader. Let’s keep John McIntyre on the McLean County Board.

Jillyn Rink, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0