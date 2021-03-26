 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Keep Normal leadership in charge
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Keep Normal leadership in charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

I like the Town of Normal priorities: visible, substantial upgrade of uptown since 1996 when we moved here; quality water, sanitation, street and garbage services; reliable fire protection; cooperative community policing practices; well-managed debt and use of taxpayer funds; and cooperative government-private sector partnerships.

My spouse and I choose to stay here after retirement because the two communities have great park systems which include the wonderful Constitution Trail; an active theater community; an active arts community supported by the McLean County Arts Center; an active historical museum; effective public libraries; the resources of four universities and colleges; and much more, all directly or indirectly supported by the local governments.

I am a retired professor who attended many national conferences across the country, mainly in urban areas, but none had the centralized appeal of a university within easy walking distance of hotels, a variety of restaurants, shops, open space, art gallery and a shady trail for walking and talking during the evening. Normal is a gem of a conference site. May it continue to thrive.

The leadership of the Town of Normal has carried out a wonderful vision over the last 20 years, and I urge residents to continue to support effective local government. I am voting Koos, McCarthy, Zimmerman and Cummings.

Tom Clemens, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News