LETTER Keep Normal well-run, improving
Mayoral candidate Tiritilli says “Normal needs better priorities.” He and other candidates, Blumenshine (who brought a group to the Capitol on January 6), Sila, Harsh and Preston all campaign on this. What priorities? Potholes! What else? The answer is: nothing else! They criticize the Town for “new, expensive projects.” Like what? Rivian, which has brought in thousands of high paying jobs? Uptown, which has become a place to enjoy and be proud of? The Constitution Trail, one of the most popular projects ever? COVID help for struggling businesses and families?

Further, they accuse Normal as having one of the highest tax rates in the state. Where do they get that little tidbit? Most of our property taxes go to schools, and that rate is set by the school district, not the Town, which does not get any of those monies. 

Doing good things for the town does take some money, but when these investments are made thoughtfully and wisely, they can improve the town without big tax increases – and that’s just what Normal has done. Our debt payments are only 0.5% of our taxes, and look what we’ve gotten for it. Much more than potholes. There’s a reason why our bond rating is AAA, something only 3% of municipalities have. Why we’ve received national awards for being so well-run. Why we’ve gotten federal monies to build a beautiful transportation center and to help out our small businesses and struggling residents.

Potholes are important, but they’re a fraction of what it takes to have a great town. Vote to keep our town well-run and continually improving. Vote for Mayor Koos, McCarthy, McMillan and Zimmerman. Every vote counts.

Laurie Bergner

502 S. Blair Drive

Normal, IL 61761

