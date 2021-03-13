LETTER Keep Normal well-run, improving

Mayoral candidate Tiritilli says “Normal needs better priorities.” He and other candidates, Blumenshine (who brought a group to the Capitol on January 6), Sila, Harsh and Preston all campaign on this. What priorities? Potholes! What else? The answer is: nothing else! They criticize the Town for “new, expensive projects.” Like what? Rivian, which has brought in thousands of high paying jobs? Uptown, which has become a place to enjoy and be proud of? The Constitution Trail, one of the most popular projects ever? COVID help for struggling businesses and families?

Further, they accuse Normal as having one of the highest tax rates in the state. Where do they get that little tidbit? Most of our property taxes go to schools, and that rate is set by the school district, not the Town, which does not get any of those monies.