LETTER: Keep one-day, in-person voting

Some folks think you should be able to vote in person, by mail, online, or just about any way or any time you please. To preserve voting integrity, I prefer traditional election day voting at polling places, and providing required identification.

Democrats discovered in this past presidential election that their massive vote by mail campaign, promoted mainly due to pandemic concerns, brought in record numbers of votes for their candidates. Many of the votes were in before the candidates even debated.

They also claim there was no evidence of fraud, so comprehensive vote by mail should be permitted for all future elections. Democrats also like same-day registering, and allowing third parties to collect ballots door to door and hand deliver them (a/k/a ‘vote harvesting’).

People have a right to vote, or not to vote. Third parties knocking on doors to solicit ballots from folks who either don’t know of, nor care about the candidates, are not enhancing democracy. They’re just hustling votes for their candidate.

Potentially, mailed ballots sitting around apartment buildings in congested metropolitan neighborhoods could be compromised, returned, and counted if proper scrutiny is lacking on the receiving end. This was an often mentioned concern in the recent federal election.