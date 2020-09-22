LETTER: Keep some control over government

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pritzker has been aggressively promoting his constitutional amendment propaganda to allow the Illinois legislators to decide what tax rates to charge us Illinois taxpayers by establishing different tax rate brackets.

His program initially promoted the plan to tax residents with $1 million or more of income at a higher rate than other taxpayers. That concept was quickly changed to income of $250,000 and more after many high income taxpayers left the state. His program, rather than keeping the current rate of 4.95% for all taxpayers, will allow state legislators to raise taxes, when they decide, and for what group they wish to target.

With Pritzker’s spending plan, not enough money will be received. Therefore, the higher bracket will need to be reduced even lower – even down to taxpayers earning less than $100,000, maybe even less. Under the current one-party government with super majorities in both the House and Senate, Illinois taxpayers will soon be subjected to whatever Pritzker’s party decides how much they can bleed Illinois taxpayers.

Intelligent taxpayers will refuse to give up a voice against uncontrolled spending by Illinois government, and we all need to vote no on the constitutional amendment and therefore, keep some control over government.

Dale Traxler, Bloomington

