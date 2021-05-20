LETTER: Keeping the mask on for now

To mask or not to mask that is the question. If fully vaccinated, we may go without even though it is possible to come down with C-19, just in a milder form.

Unvaccinated people are on the honor system. But some I have talked with who were against masks to begin with are the same people who say they do not want to be vaccinated. I don’t expect they will wear a mask now either. Unfortunately, the way the info from CDC came out is pretty lame and without a way to enforce.

Vaccinations for especially childhood communicable diseases and others are required to attend school including IL universities & colleges. In 1917, there was no influenza vaccine for this worldwide pandemic. Now there is.

In 2020 another pandemic and we now have C-19 vaccines. The medical science speaks for itself. Are there people who have reactions to vaccine components, yes. But few in comparison with multitudes that have received immunizations.

Not a question for me. I will continue to mask for a while especially when in a store where many others are shopping. In a smaller setting I would have no qualms asking if someone not wearing a mask is vaccinated. And if not, ask them where their mask is while making sure mine is on.

M. H. Haskell, Bloomington

