LETTER: Kinzinger behavior is a disgrace

Congressman Kinzinger, you are a disgrace to the United States Air Force and the Air National Guard. The fact that you are spoke against then-U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks volumes about your integrity. Take off your pilot uniform and retire. Surely you won’t need the retirement income, as you stand to make millions cavorting and conspiring with the RHINOs.

You were once in my district, the 11th. My USAF retired lieutenant colonel husband and I attended and supported your bid for election when you appeared at the Double Tree Hotel in Bloomington. You were believable and we unfortunately helped propel you into your current political situation. Shame on you and quit appeasing CNN for your own political gain. Also, maybe the Democratic Party is a better fit for you.