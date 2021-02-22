LETTER: Kinzinger should listen to voters

Adam Kinzinger should have had a wake up call from his recent multiple-county Republican censure.

He has been the darling of the liberals and their media (including the Pantagraph) since Mr. Trump was elected President. Well, maybe Mr. Kinzinger will now understand that he works for the people that elected him, the Republican voters.

If ever there was a 'career politician' in the making, it is Kinzinger. His voting record including his impeachment of Mr. Trump is very indicative of a politician that is looking out for his attraction to future redistricting which would include more Democrat voters. It will interesting to see what becomes of Mr. Kinzinger and what his future in politics become as a Republican or Democrat?

As with any career politician, following his net worth from his politician's salary will be equally interesting. Term limits for career politicians would eliminate any future censuring.

Denny Waterson, Bloomington

