LETTER: Kinzinger should stand behind beliefs

How dismayed I am at the attacks and censures from certain parts of the Republican party because Adam Kinzinger stood up for his beliefs for country. I find it sad that a person cannot speak their beliefs without being ostracized. Every American should be thankful for Adam speaking his mind and truth. Teddy Roosevelt once said, “Patriotism means to stand by your country, it does not mean to stand by a President.” And that is exactly what Representative Adam Kinzinger is doing.

Born and raised in McLean County, of course I became a registered Republican. Even at an earlier age I voted for the person I believed would do the best job; never did vote just one X for a straight party – Democrat or Republican. Over the years I have seen a profound change in the beliefs of the GOP, no longer can it be called the ‘grand ole party.’ Because Illinois does not have open primaries I find myself taking a Democratic ballot. Unfortunately, this prevents voters from having a real choice in whom they vote for.

How many of you remember "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" with Jimmy Stewart? His character spoke his beliefs and wanted to clean up corruption in Congress. And, of course by the end of the movie, he did. So, Representative Kinzinger, continue to hold to and speak your beliefs. If ever you ran for a statewide office you would have my vote.

M. H. Haskell, Bloomington

