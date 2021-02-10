LETTER: Kinzinger shows courage again

I am a dedicated yellow dog Democrat, but I want to express my admiration for the principled stand Representative Adam Kinzinger takes in the Washington Post when he states that convicting Trump is necessary to save America.

Congressman Kinzinger has in the past shown courage in the face of Republican cowardice and lies, with his appeals to face the truth of Trump's and his administration's boundless corruption. It is hoped that Mr. Kinzinger's clear-sighted views will put some backbone into his Republican colleagues and result in a return to mainstream Republican values.

Values and policies with which I have serious differences, but I would like to see a return to a rational opposition. Representative Kinzinger would be the person to lead that return.

Beasley Leffew, Bloomington

