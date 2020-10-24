LETTER: Knox the facts about amendment contents

Kudos to the Pantagraph for its balanced reporting (Sunday, October 11) concerning the Fair Tax Amendment. Reading carefully is an exercise in separating facts from suppositions. Let’s take a look at the facts:

Fact: The Fair Tax Amendment changes the way our tax bills are figured from a flat tax to a progressive tax. That’s ALL it does.

Fact: The tax rate is currently determined by the state legislature; the amendment does not change that.

Fact: Should the amendment pass, the vast majority of Illinois citizens’ tax bills will either stay the same or go down.

Fact: Of the 41 states that tax income, Illinois is one of only nine with a flat tax rate.

Fact: Illinois was experiencing financial woes before the pandemic. COVID-19 has exacerbated those.

Now, let’s look at the suppositions and ask some pertinent questions:

Supposition: When their taxes go up under the new plan, Illinois’ wealthiest residents will leave the state.

Questions: If tax rates were the only determining factor, wouldn’t those residents already be living in states with no income taxes?