LETTER: Koos has a vision for a growth

My late dad was and my husband is a construction laborer. When there is work it is a decent job – I’ve seen those muddy boots, faded jeans and tired bodies coming home at day’s end – it is an honest living.

I was young in the early 1980s recession. There was not much work and many were hurting. Paychecks were slim and opportunities limited. Then in 1985 Bloomington-Normal began its growth spurt. State Farm expanded, Redbird Arena was built and Diamond-Star Motors began. Both my dad and my boyfriend, now my husband, worked building the new auto plant. We had jobs again and could plan for the future.

Just like my husband 36 years ago, my son is getting his start in construction and at an auto plant. Except this time it’s Rivian. He can look forward to a construction career.

That’s why I support Mayor Chris Koos for re-election. He has a vision for a growing, sustainable community that creates economic opportunity. His opponent Marc Tiritilli said to the Normal Town Council in 2016, “Rivian is the worst option.” Luckily the mayor and the council looked beyond fearful negativity and passed an agreement with Rivian that only worked if Rivian produced jobs. Rivian is doing more than producing jobs, they are expanding.