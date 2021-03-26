LETTER: Koos has a vision for Normal

The future requires a vision and a leader: Koos for Mayor

When we came to Normal in 1966, North Street was alive. Stores included two local pharmacies, two local jewelry stores, knitting shop, fabric shop, Hall’s Tog for women’s sport wear, meat shop, Randall’s Variety store, pizza place, Washburn’ Gift store, Alamo Books and the Normal Theatre. Then it was decided Normal would become a “debt free” “pay as you go” community.

As the community grew and shopping centers became prevalent, Normal’s thriving business area became one of comic book stores, tattoo parlors, and student bars. If you weren’t going to the Garlic Press there was little reason for the general public to go to North Street.

We are fortunate that Normal Town Councilman Chris Koos and local businessman had a vision of what Normal could be. Vision requires risk. Changing the focus of the community to that of “invest in oneself ” made Normal a vibrant community of the future.

As a leader Chris has demonstrated leadership that has garnered government funds and businesses that attracted other businesses, thus expanding employment opportunities and tax base.

Uptown Normal is a place for celebrations, a place to dine with friends, shop with enthusiasm, and engage with ISU.