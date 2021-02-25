 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Koos has been a first-rate mayor
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Koos has been a first-rate mayor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Re-Elect Chris Koos

When asked to cast a vote, I have a few benchmarks. Does the candidate have life experience and leadership qualities? Is the candidate approachable and responsive? Has the candidate demonstrated success in life, business, and community engagement? Chris Koos meets those benchmarks.

I like experience, honesty, and vision. Chris Koos has been a first-rate mayor and has all the qualities I admire in a public servant. Normal is a wonderful town to live in. It has been made all the better through Chris Koos's leadership. I like him, I trust him, I want him to continue as our mayor. Vote for Chris Koos.

Ruth Knecht, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News