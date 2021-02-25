LETTER: Koos has been a first-rate mayor

When asked to cast a vote, I have a few benchmarks. Does the candidate have life experience and leadership qualities? Is the candidate approachable and responsive? Has the candidate demonstrated success in life, business, and community engagement? Chris Koos meets those benchmarks.

I like experience, honesty, and vision. Chris Koos has been a first-rate mayor and has all the qualities I admire in a public servant. Normal is a wonderful town to live in. It has been made all the better through Chris Koos's leadership. I like him, I trust him, I want him to continue as our mayor. Vote for Chris Koos.