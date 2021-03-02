 Skip to main content
LETTER: Koos has been a visionary leader
As a resident of Normal, I wish to express my sincere appreciation for our mayor, Chris Koos.

Most of us experience change within our workplaces. Whether as an employee or a business owner — we know we know that growth requires change, and successfully navigating change means having a focused vision for the future. Mayor Koos has been a visionary leader — a quality has enabled Normal to evolve in ways that have made our community better off in the present and prepared for the future.

Mayor Koos has had the foresight to lead Normal through changes that have given the Town a position of economic strength. As a visionary, strategic thinker, he has worked hard on economic development opportunities for the Town, which, in turn, enabled the Town to safeguard essential services. Many towns have not been as fortunate. Public services—such as regular garbage, recycling, and bulk waste pickups, clean water, road maintenance, clearing snow and ice, maintaining parks, and public safety have been—and continue to be—Chris’s top priorities.

A letter from another reader in early February asserted that Normal unduly taxes its citizens. But I look at my local taxes as an investment in my community, and I want to live in a vibrant community that provides quality public services—now and for future generations. I am pleased that the Town of Normal has been fiscally disciplined and highly responsible with that investment, enabling the Town to achieve a AAA credit rating—a title few municipalities can claim.

As someone who works in the financial services industry, Mayor Koos has earned my confidence as an ethical, responsible, and forward-thinking leader, able to navigate these extraordinary times of change. He has my vote on April 6, and I hope he has yours too.

Kari Sandhaas, Normal

