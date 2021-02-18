LETTER: Koos has experience, vision, creativity

I am writing to voice my strong support for re-electing Mayor Chris Koos on April 6.
Mayor Koos brings a wealth of experience, vision, and creativity to the position, and has helped make Normal a much better place to live and raise our children. I have been impressed with his ideas to move Normal forward and his willingness to work with others and listen to their concerns. The town’s strong cooperative relationship with ISU has been a big plus for all concerned, and Mayor Koos has been at the forefront in cultivating and maintaining that strong relationship.
Mayor Koos is the best choice to move Normal forward as we face the challenges of pandemic recovery and continued strong future economic development. Please join me in voting to re-elect Chris Koos as Mayor, and also support Kevin McCarthy, Chemberly Cummings, AJ Zimmerman, and Brad McMillan for Normal Town Council. Be sure to vote on or before April 6.
David Roughton, Normal