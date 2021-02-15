LETTER: Koos has Normal's interests at heart

When elected officials initiate priorities, they should consider all of their options. Chris Koos does exactly that and collaboratively guides discussion to lay the foundation for what is best for the residents of Normal.

His discussions focus on important topics such as police and fire protection, street improvements, waste collection including bulky waste and recycling, well maintained parks, community transportation options, economic development and appropriate Town financing, and the ethical conduct of the Town’s elected officials and Town staff. These are just some of the quality of life concerns that Chris considers as he helps set Town priorities.

These are quality of life concerns that we, as Town of Normal residents, should consider as we vote at the polls. Throughout his tenure, Chris has always focused his priorities based on the needs and desires of Normal’s residents. Even as he navigated through 2020 and the pandemic upon us all, Chris remained unflappable and steered our Town with confidence and grace. Together with Town staff, he has allocated appropriate resources to accomplish mutually developed goals as determined by the priorities set. It is for the reasons mentioned above that I urge you to join me in voting for Chris Koos as our mayor on or before April 6.