LETTER: Koos has qualities leaders need

Please join me in voting for Chris Koos mayor of Normal. He has all the qualities needed to lead our town.

Chris was a lieutenant in the infantry in Vietnam. He was given command of an infantry platoon who’s ranks had been previously decreased in the battle of Firebase Ripcord where 74 soldiers died and 400 were wounded. This was in the mountainous jungle of the Ashau Valley, the same area I was in before Chris’s tour of duty. As the leader of the platoon, he had missions of finding the enemy to accomplish. He also had to balance this with being entrusted with the lives of his men. These are experiences that gives one an appreciation of what is important in life that most of us can never know.

Having to operate a successful small business, Chris has great training in helping existing business's and bringing in new business. He puts the people of Normal before his own self interests by listening and learning. With his people skills, connections around the country and hard work, we have 1,000 new good paying jobs at Rivian and an uptown the attracts people of all ages. Not many other towns or cities can boast of shops, restaurants, convention center, childrens’s museum, an art gallery, a modern Amtrak/bus terminal, miles of pedestrian/bike trails and great parks. Through all this, Normal has maintained good fiscal practices and it’s AAA credit rating.