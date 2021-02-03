LETTER: Koos has the skills, the experience

We write this letter in support of re-electing Chris Koos for Mayor of Normal. Prior to moving to Normal, we lived in Pekin and East Peoria with our young daughter. We were able to find jobs here and buy our first house. We are very happy with our decision to live in Normal.

The city of Normal definitely promotes a higher quality of life. In comparison to other cities we know, it offers more opportunities for jobs, access to nearby parks and community gardens where we can meet our neighbors and make friends, supports good schools, provides a mix of outdoor activities, fairs and the arts, access to family adventures at the Arts Station and Discovery Museum, choices for affordable and diverse restaurants, access to Heartland CC, ISU, and Amtrak, shopping amenities we can afford, and reliable and clean trash pickup. These are just a few assets that make Normal special. We are a proud union family (Carpenters Local #237) and without jobs that pay prevailing wages, we know we wouldn't be enjoying these city assets.