LETTER: Koos is the right choice

Economic development and an expanding tax base are key to the strength of Normal. As the following quotes indicate, Chris Koos has been instrumental in positioning Normal to thrive economically both in the near and long-term future.

Rivian plant Communications Director, Zach Dietmeier, was recently quoted in the Pentagraph: “... we certainly want to reiterate, we are extremely grateful for the leadership at the town, Mayor (Chris) Koos and the (town) council, the support for Rivian from the beginning. Our growth would definitely not be possible without the local community’s belief in and really contribution to our vision as that has grown.”

He was further quoted as saying “... we’re looking at probably 1,100 to 1,200 (jobs) in the next month or so. And by the end of this ramp up into early next year the final numbers are probably somewhere in the nature of 2,700 manufacturing employees on site.”