LETTER: Koos is the right choice

Economic development and an expanding tax base are key to the strength of Normal. As the following quotes indicate, Chris Koos has been instrumental in positioning Normal to thrive economically both in the near and long-term future.
Rivian plant Communications Director, Zach Dietmeier, was recently quoted in the Pentagraph: “... we certainly want to reiterate, we are extremely grateful for the leadership at the town, Mayor (Chris) Koos and the (town) council, the support for Rivian from the beginning. Our growth would definitely not be possible without the local community’s belief in and really contribution to our vision as that has grown.”
He was further quoted as saying “... we’re looking at probably 1,100 to 1,200 (jobs) in the next month or so. And by the end of this ramp up into early next year the final numbers are probably somewhere in the nature of 2,700 manufacturing employees on site.”
Rivian’s success translates into well-paying jobs in manufacturing, construction, and sales. In addition, we can look forward to the Fiala Brothers Brewhouse and the new Trail East project that will bring AFNI, Farnsworth and ISU’s Business incubator to Uptown. Hundreds more people will be working and living in the Town center. The resulting increase in the size of the tax base provides significant additional revenue to repay investments in Uptown, infrastructure and pensions.
Neither mayoral candidate is perfect. And, neither should be demonized as they have been during this campaign. However, let us be clear that only one mayoral candidate has the vision, accomplishments, and experience that Koos does. There are no compelling reasons to change the outstanding direction of Normal. Give credit where credit is due; reelect Koos to continue strengthening our town.
Tom Gerschick, Normal