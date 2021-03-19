LETTER: Koos' leadership deserves support

Marc Tiritillis “better priority” for the Rivian plant was to demolish it, a multi- billion dollar international corporation bringing thousands of good jobs to our community. David Blumenshine hosted the “Stop the Steal bus trip” to Washington, D.C., January 5 to support Trump's lie that the election was stolen. Jon Reed withdrew in disgrace his candidacy for District 87 school board last week because of vile racist misogynistic statements made on social media.

This April 6 voters must peek under the pothole rhetoric and see the big clump of Trump running to hold positions of power in our community and the base that supports them. Big signs, big billboards and lots of money are blinking red warning lights that MAGA has taken root in BloNo. We didn’t escape the national nightmare. Ignorance and lies, even with two first-rate universities, are spreading.

It’s a rabbit hole of hate spouting from far right conservative local radio, Proud Boys, Boogaloo Boys, OathKeepers, QAnon, Christian nationalists and white supremacists.

Our vote April 6 can help our community remain accountable to the truth; Help us uphold diversity and fair share policies; Remind us that science saves lives and so do masks.