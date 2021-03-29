LETTER: Koos, McCarthy show leadership

In 2019, I moved from New York City to Normal so I could live sustainably, buy locally, and save money to buy a home. In the two years since, I have been converted from a hesitant newcomer to an invested member of the community. I have made lasting memories with my family in Uptown and on the Trail. I have watched Rivian grow from an impressive start-up to a once-in-a-generation economic engine. The local leadership demonstrated by Mayor Chris Koos and Councilman Kevin McCarthy have repeatedly affirmed my decision to move to Normal and I look forward to voting to re-elect them both on April 6.

Under Mayor Koos’s leadership, the Town has attracted and developed an outstanding cohort of public servants who set the standard for professionalism, governance, planning, and development, including and especially Councilman McCarthy. Chris' and Kevin’s working relationships across the political spectrum, in private and public sectors, locally and nationally, have won hundreds of millions of dollars in grants and outside funding into this community.

Mayor Koos and Councilman McCarthy have set a foundation for sustainable growth in Normal that is unparalleled elsewhere in the midwest or even in New Yotk, while neighboring counties shrink and struggle.