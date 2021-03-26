LETTER: Koos points Normal in right direction

Worried about potholes and streets in Normal? I’m impressed with what the Town is planning in coming years.

The Town Council and administration deserve praise and support for plans to fix our roads, bridges and other infrastructure. A 49% increase in transportation spending, from $2.13 million to $3.18 million is planned for the coming year. Projecting ahead four years, a 51% increase in spending is planned to $11 million.

Illinois needs rebuilding to create a stable economy. The Town of Normal is taking the right steps. This will create well-paying jobs for laborers and other trades and will save motorists money spent on car repairs.

This forward thinking is one reason our union is supporting Mayor Chris Koos for re-election. He has heard from the community and I’m glad the town is being pro-active to expand infrastructure repair. Rivian is here not by accident but because foresight and leadership created an attractive community. They are keeping our construction trades busy and creating long term jobs.

Please join me in voting for our union-endorsed candidate for Normal mayor, Chris Koos.

Tony Penn, Normal

