LETTER: Koos provides thoughtful leadership

We ask you to join us in voting to re-elect Chris Koos as mayor of the Town of Normal. We need stability to help Normal recover from the COVID-19 challenges and Chris provides strong, steady and thoughtful leadership along with a solid plan and commitment to move us forward. Chris has proven his ability to work well with the town staff and the community to ensure that Normal comes back stronger than ever. We enjoy the quality of life in our community and are excited about the future of Normal with the continued leadership that has created today’s Normal.