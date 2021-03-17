LETTER: Koos the clear choice for mayor

The clear choice for mayor of Normal on April 6 is Chris Koos. Only he has the vision, courage, and record of success to lead the Town through its next four years.

Koos took the business expertise he developed while running a successful bicycle shop for years and applied it to leading a successful Town of Normal. His crucial qualities as mayor — vision, hard work, cooperation, investment — have paid off handsomely, not only for the Town’s residents and taxpayers but also for the thousands of visitors who flock to Normal to see what all the buzz is about: shopping, dining, culture, education, outdoor activities, you name it.

With its smart investment strategies, the Town under Koos’s leadership has grown into a dynamo for economic prosperity that is the envy of communities around the world. The most recent example is Rivian Automotive, which settled in Normal because of the warm welcome Koos and most of the Town Council showed to this visionary start-up corporation.

Just last week (March 11), Rivian announced plans to dramatically expand its already booming business. They’ve already brought in almost 1,000 new jobs, and this expansion promises even more employment and growth for the Town.