LETTER: Koos' track record, experience vital

It's hard to go wrong with an Eagle Scout. That was only the beginning of Mayor Chris Koos’ extraordinary life. He went on to distinguished military service as an infantry platoon leader during the Vietnam conflict. He started two thriving local businesses in Normal.

After winning election to the council in 2001, Chris was appointed by his council colleagues in 2003 to serve the remaining two years of Mayor Karraker’s term. Recognizing his extraordinary leadership and accomplishments, the voters in Normal have retained Chris as our mayor since then. If there was ever a time when experience and a solid track record are important, that time is now.

When my travel take me to Chicago, Texas and even Canada, people know about our town and its tremendous success in landing the Rivian electric vehicle manufacturing plant. Chris was the leader on the effort to convince Rivian to come to Normal.

Closer to home, we, like so many other families, enjoy taking a stroll through our beautiful Uptown. I can’t count the times visitors have approached me to share their perceptions about the shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities Uptown offers. Chris led this renaissance, attracting federal funding and private investment to make Uptown a success. And he accomplished this while maintaining an enviable AAA bond rating from investment banking firms.