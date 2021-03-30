LETTER: Koos will continue excellent job

I want to commend everyone who runs for public office, especially for local offices which pay little beyond expenses. Among those candidates, we need to elect the ones best qualified, and who will support our concerns. Therefore I will vote to re-elect Mayor Koos who, with the help of the town council, has done an excellent job of making Normal such a desirable city in which to live, and will continue to do so.

Some candidates have objected to the fiscal policies of the Town, such as the incentives offered Rivian to locate here. As explained by Mike Majteka in his February 21 Pantagraph column, the property tax abatement granted by the Town of Normal, School District 5, and other taxing bodies have been well worth it, as other cities were also trying to attract Rivian.

In his letter to the editor (March 16) John Weaver complains of rising taxes, citing his large storm water fees, which are not taxes. These fees are imposed in response to state and federal requirements to manage our run-off water, so as to minimize polluting our streams and rivers.