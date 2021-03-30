LETTER: Koos will continue excellent job

I want to commend everyone who runs for public office, especially for local offices which pay little beyond expenses. Among those candidates, we need to elect the ones best qualified, and who will support our concerns. Therefore I will vote to re-elect Mayor Koos who, with the help of the town council, has done an excellent job of making Normal such a desirable city in which to live, and will continue to do so.
Some candidates have objected to the fiscal policies of the Town, such as the incentives offered Rivian to locate here. As explained by Mike Majteka in his February 21 Pantagraph column, the property tax abatement granted by the Town of Normal, School District 5, and other taxing bodies have been well worth it, as other cities were also trying to attract Rivian.
In his letter to the editor (March 16) John Weaver complains of rising taxes, citing his large storm water fees, which are not taxes. These fees are imposed in response to state and federal requirements to manage our run-off water, so as to minimize polluting our streams and rivers.
Under the leadership of Mayor Koos, Normal continues to provide services superior to those of other cities where we have recently lived. Normal efficiently collects garbage and, like many other cities, has initiated curb-side recycling, but unlike many other cities, also weekly collects garden waste and bulky waste at no additional cost, softens its water so we don't have to install individual water softeners, and vacuums our leaves in the fall. Even a large city like Minneapolis with its tree-lined streets only sweeps up the leaves which collect in the gutters; all other leaves must be bagged up for pick-up by the city.