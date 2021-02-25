LETTER: Lack of recognition disheartening

Representative Darin LaHood recently described the coronavirus relief bill as “…a little like throwing money out of a helicopter. Let’s specify where this money is going to do that. There’s money in there for museums and humanities funding, nothing to do with COVID.” As a director of a highly acclaimed museum that serves many of Rep. LaHood’s constituents, I am writing to shed light on where the money for museums is going and how the funds directly relate to the fallout from COVID-19.

Nationwide, museums are losing at least $33 million a day due to closures. The American Alliance of Museums (AAM) released survey data showing that one out of every three museums may shutter permanently without assistance.

Why does this matter? Economic impact data compiled by the AAM and Oxford Economics show that the museum economy contributes $50 billion a year to the economy and generates $12 billion in tax revenue. Furthermore, if these businesses fail during this crisis, then there will be no jobs to which many thousands of displaced workers can return.