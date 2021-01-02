LETTER: LaHood beliefs don't count in this case

I want to thank the Pantagraph for expressing its opinion and the opinion of so many of its readers, including myself, when on December 20, you said that “LaHood displays poor judgement.” It is a serious matter when a Representative takes it upon himself to assume, apparently without evidence, that President-elect Biden cheated somehow to win the election and that therefore citizens in several states should not be allowed to have their votes counted.

Really? Those accusations were founded on "debunked claims of fraud” according to the Chicago Tribune (December 11).

I was interested to read in the Pantagraph on December 28 that Mr. Bill Ruestman said that he believes Mr. LaHood should stand by his beliefs. Well, so do I, but it is not Rep. LaHood’s beliefs that count in elections, it is the votes of the citizens of these United States. Mr. LaHood could produce no evidence to prove what he believes.