LETTER: LaHood, Davis didn't stand up to Trump

Trump has cemented his position as the worst person ever to be President. Trump was a deranged, dishonest, corrupt, ignorant, and incompetent President. No President has ever attempted to throw out an election or turned a mob loose on the Capitol. Trump is also a racist and serial sexual assaulter.

Adam Kinzinger courageously voted for the second impeachment of Trump. Kinzinger has been one of the few Republicans brave enough to criticize Donald Trump and his deplorable and treasonous conduct. Kinzinger places his country first, not Trump or the Republicans.

Darin LaHood does not. After repeated outrageous and egregious conduct by Trump, LaHood repeatedly responded with canned Republican talking points. LaHood reached a new low by supporting the wacky and frivolous lawsuit claiming Texans could overturn election results in other states. How would LaHood have voted on January 6 if the Capitol was not attacked?

Poor Rodney Davis does not know which side of the Trump divide he should support. Davis will test the waters until late 2021 and then make his decision. Polling number breakdowns between true conservative Republicans and Trump supporters will be Davis’ guidance, not his conscience. That’s not leadership.