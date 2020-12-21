LETTER: LaHood doesn't know what he signed

Rep. Darin LaHood supported Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Dec. 7 attempt to block the right of the voters of four other states to choose their own slates of electors in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

In response to criticism for his joining the Texas lawsuit, Rep. LaHood now claims (Pantagraph, Dec. 18) that he signed on in support of the Texas lawsuit simply to allow scrutiny of alleged voting improprieties. Yet the importance of scrutinizing irregularities was actually not the topic of the Texas lawsuit.

What Ken Paxton had requested in his lawsuit was that one state (Texas) be allowed to deny four other states (Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia) the right to choose their own electors in the presidential election. In my opinion, the Texas lawsuit strikes at the very heart of our Constitution, the Electoral College, and our beloved republic. Fortunately, the Republican-dominated Supreme Court quickly denied Paxton’s request and it did so without dissent.

We can always hope that next time Rep. LaHood will take time to read any lawsuit he is considering supporting. His apparent failure to do so in this celebrated case creates grave doubt about his judgment and his grasp of the United States Constitution that he is sworn to protect.

Gary Davis, Lincoln

