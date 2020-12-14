LETTER: LaHood embarrasses his constituency

How sad to see that Rep. Darin LaHood has debased himself and embarrassed those of us he represents by adding his name to the frivolous Texas lawsuit seeking to discard millions of certified and recounted votes in four swing states in the hope that the election will be overthrown by court edict in favor of President Trump. That LaHood would sign on to this dangerous attempt to subvert the democratic process is a disservice to the office he holds and an abandonment of his oath to uphold and defend the constitution.