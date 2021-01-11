LETTER: LaHood has failed at moderation

An open letter to Congressman Darrin LaHood:

When I was just starting out as a young attorney 40 years ago, I told my first boss, John P. Meyer, a former state senator, that I was unsure which political party to associate with. “You can go into the Republican Party and try to moderate it, or you can go into the Democratic Party and try to reform it,” he told me.

40 years later, the political parties in Illinois are still about where they were then. For more than 30 years, I took out Republican ballots in the state primaries, because the local Republican candidates were people I personally knew and admired. And the ones I voted for were moderates.

Strictly addressing your actions since the presidential election, you have failed to try to moderate the Republican Party. Instead, you have consistently pandered to its most unreasonable elements.

Many people look up to you. You are a member of Congress. You make our laws. You represent us. You are supposed to carry on the great traditions of this country.