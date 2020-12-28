LETTER: LaHood has millions of supporters

On Dec. 20, The Pantagraph posted their views in the Our Views column “LaHood displays poor judgement.”

Rep. Darin LaHood fortunately has millions of people who support his views. Your staff may want to keep your article in mind in case the major networks do finally decide to report details of election fraud (doubtful they do).

The problem with television politics is that there are few unbiased news stations. They are usually biased toward one party or the other. It is obvious with your comments your editorial board only watches MSNBC and CNN if you believe there was zero voting fraud. I guess Hunter Biden and Eric Swalwell are choir boys as well.

I encourage Rep. LaHood to stand by his belief regardless what a media source may say or print as I am sure he is privy to more information than we are.

Bill Ruestman, Flanagan

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1