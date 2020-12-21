LETTER: LaHood has shown poor judgment

I would like to add my voice to the chorus of those protesting Congressman Darin LaHood’s signing on to the misguided debacle of a lawsuit that attempted to overturn millions of presidential votes and disrupt our democracy.

The key point we constituents of Rep. LaHood need to remember is that he exercised extremely poor judgment when he decided to become a part of this ridiculous lawsuit that was quickly thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court. We need to keep these two words in mind: —poor judgment.

I am fearful of a person with this kind of bad judgment voting on a multitude of important issues that come before him in Congress.

It’s less than two years until Rep. LaHood must run for reelection. It’s time someone with good judgment comes forward and begins the campaign to unseat our disgraceful congressman.

Sally Rudolph, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0