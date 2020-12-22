LETTER: LaHood ignores essential issue

In response to Darin LaHood's column in the December 18 edition, I am compelled to comment. Mr. LaHood's litany of campaign talking points concerning President Trump's "achievements" is both debatable and irrelevant. The campaign is over, Mr. LaHood. Over 74 million Americans voted for Mr. Trump, and over 80 million Americans voted for Mr. Biden. Thus, President-elect Biden won, a fact which Mr. Trump and the Republican Party seem unable to accept. Evidently, to the GOP, elections you win are fair and ones you lose are unfair. That is not the democratic way in America.

The suit brought by Texas to the Supreme Court was without merit, legally or factually. This was recognized by the Court immediately and predicted by legal observers, both conservative and liberal. One highly respected conservative journalist (Jonah Goldberg) called the lawsuit "an act of cynical, unpatriotic, undemocratic hypocrisy unrivaled in American history on behalf of a president whose disregard for the Constitution is total."

It is sad and embarrassing that the representative from the 18th district of Illinois would attach his name to this worthless lawsuit. You failed to address the essential issue in your Pantagraph opinion piece. And, though you may be disappointed, many of your constituents are very pleased with the outcome of the election.

Tom Eder, Bloomington

