LETTER: LaHood manipulating his constituency

The Pantagraph should immediately retract their endorsement of Congressman Darin LaHood in light of his recent support for the asinine lawsuit from the Texas Attorney General.
Rather than trying to lead his constituents through this crisis, he is emotionally manipulating them. Either LaHood and his co-conspirators genuinely believe the power of the presidency is above all other law or precedent in the country, or they are desperately trying to be noticed by their god-king Trump before he leaves office and launches another neverending campaign. And while they waste time, energy, media attention, and money on this stunt, average people suffer.
Shame on Mr. LaHood, and shame on the Pantagraph until they retract their endorsement of him.
Creighton Budris, Normal
