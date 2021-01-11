LETTER: LaHood must call for Trump to resign

Darin LaHood should call for Trump's immediate removal from office or else LaHood himself should resign.

The mob violence at our nation’s Capital on Wednesday was incited by Trump. Many Senators and Representatives, no matter the party, could have been held hostage and murdered. It was a low point in our nation's history, but more violence could come.

LaHood is not blameless. He added fuel to the fire by signing on with other far right Republicans to question the election results, despite no evidence. As a former prosecutor, he would have been admonished and laughed out of court for presenting a case without any evidence. He put his own interests ahead of our country by creating doubt.

LaHood said Trump has done some "good things". Perhaps, but history is littered with evil leaders that supposedly did some "good things." Call for Trump's removal or you should resign and allow someone with courage to represent us.

Curt Johnson. Bloomington

