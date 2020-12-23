LETTER: LaHood offers feeble rationale

In the December 17 edition, Representative LaHood provided a strawman argument by suggesting he only supported the Texas lawsuit which sought to overturn the election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan because of his conviction that everyone has the right to make their case in court and that charges of voting irregularity should be fully investigated.

Of course, nobody has ever argued that Mr. Trump or anyone else doesn’t have the right to initiate a frivolous lawsuit, and nobody has ever argued against investigating charges of voter fraud.

\However, signing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit does not make one a supporter of a citizen’s right to sue or a proponent of investigating charges of irregularities in elections. Rather, it makes one a supporter of the arguments advanced in the lawsuit.

In this case, the Texas lawsuit was based on a bald-faced lie that there was evidence that the outcomes of the elections in the four states were bogus. It was intended to persuade the Supreme Court to throw out the votes of the U.S. citizens in four states, and thereby throw the national election in favor of Trump.