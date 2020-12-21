LETTER: LaHood part of pathetic spectacle

Darrin LaHood’s recent editorial about why he signed on with 125 of his colleagues to a bogus accusation of voter fraud would be laughable if it was not indicative of a larger and more disturbing trend among the GOP to normalize what is clearly a thinly veiled attempt at voter suppression and other extremist behavior.

LaHood claims that “any allegations of voting irregularities or fraud should be fully examined and appropriately litigated...” Of course this would be true had there been any evidence of fraud. Instead the American public was treated to a pathetic spectacle of paranoia and incompetence as court case after court case was thrown out unceremoniously. So now without any evidence at all, anyone can claim voter fraud as a way to delay and subvert the democratic system? Does Mr. LaHood really believe that all of his constituents are naïve enough to believe his weak explanation that this was a legitimate pursuit of a worthy cause?

On Jan. 20, Mr. Trump will leave office, but the poisonous and divisive rhetoric that he promoted will live on in the growing fascist and racist ideology of the extreme right wing. Mr. LaHood and his sycophantic ilk should be watched carefully and continue to be called out on their seditious actions which are often re-packaged as “normal” political behavior.

Mark Zablocki, Bloomington

