LETTER: LaHood should be ashamed of himself

Representative Darin LaHood received much criticism for his signing onto the Texas amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case alleging voting irregularities in several states. This brief was filed on December 7, five weeks after the November 2 election, after dozens of cases were filed contesting the election in the swing states, and after virtually every one of them had been decisively dismissed by the courts. This included courts with majority judges appointed by Trump.

In his December 18 Pantagraph article attempting to defend his signature, Representative LaHood states: “The cornerstone of our democracy is the integrity of our elections … Our democracy is predicated on citizens having the utmost confidence in the electoral system across all 50 states.” He seems to miss the point: the many unprecedented challenges to the elections, and this outlandish one from Texas most of all, are intended to undermine citizens’ confidence in our elections, not increase their confidence in them.

People’s beliefs tend to be influenced by Republicans’ meritless insistence that the election was stolen. So too are they influenced by court cases, despite their being dismissed as meritless and despite a number of courageous Republican Secretaries of States who all stated categorically that their elections were conducted honestly.