LETTER: LaHood should reconsider his actions

When I saw a statement from Darin LaHood in the Pantagraph, my first thoughts were that I hope he shows some type of remorse for the ill-advised signing of the amicus brief. I thought he might even apologize to his constituents here in Central Illinois. Instead, I was disappointed. All we got were several rambling paragraphs showing his biased viewpoint of the last four years. He failed to address what most perceive as an unpatriotic and undemocratic action.

By signing the amicus brief, he is saying he is against a long-held GOP belief in states rights. Furthermore, if they somehow succeeded in getting the U.S. Supreme Court to toss out the voice (votes) of the people and thereby undermine the U.S. Constitution, the democracy that was and is the United States of America would have been history.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Attorney General have both went on record saying that this election was one of the cleanest in history.

Should Illinois lose a legislative seat due to the 2020 census, I am hoping that the east side of Bloomington gets placed in Adam Kinzinger's district. Adam is a man that not only serves his country, but believes in the oath he took to support our constitution.