LETTER: LaHood shows disrespect to voters

It has been said that no one has more disrespect and vitriol for Republican voters than Republican politicians, and Darin LaHood proved this point for his constituents.

After deliberately perpetuating and supporting misinformation about the legitimacy of the outcome of the 2020 election, it is clear that Congressman LaHood is complicit in events that led to the attack on our Capitol last week.

The impeachment hearings provided him a platform to re-evaluate, take a stand, own his part, and set a new course for his service to his district. He was presented with an opportunity to uphold the oath he took to protect and defend the constitution by supporting the impeachment of President Trump.

Instead of rising to the occasion, Congressman LaHood chose cowardice and ego over service and morality.

The good people of the 18th District of Illinois deserve a servant leader who tells the truth and stands up for what is right, not a self-servant who peddles misinformation for personal gain.

Shame on you, Congressman LaHood, for prioritizing politics and personal power over the protection of our democracy. History has its eyes on you.

Erin Norris, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0