LETTER: Laymon excellent board candidate

The McLean County board has a vital role to play when it comes to funding public health, elections, and assets like Comlara Park. I can think of no better person to step into the role of District 7's representative than Val Laymon.

Val is a careful decision-maker who is genuinely committed to listening to everyone's POV, regardless of political affiliation. She focuses on policies that will make McLean County a prosperous, sustainable community for generations to come: giving the health department the resources it needs to fight COVID-19 and other public health crises; green retrofitting county-owned buildings to save on energy costs; making sure information about your local government is more accessible and searchable.

Before you cast your vote this election, I encourage you to take the time to learn more about Val and her vision. Your voice is important to her.

Sarah Lindenbaum, Bloomington

