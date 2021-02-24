 Skip to main content
LETTER: Lead effectively by example
LETTER: Lead effectively by example

Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

I am still praying for the leadership of our country and I hope many of you are as well. What kind of leadership do we want for our country? I offer these four characteristics of a “servant-leader” from 1 Peter 5:2-5:

1) Realize they are caring for God’s people, not their own; 2) They lead out of eagerness to serve, not out of obligation; 3) They are concerned for what they can give, not for what they can get; and 4) They lead by example, not by force or fear.

I know there are many other definitions of leadership, as well as, courses and training programs; however, I felt these basic characteristics found in God’s word would be a good place to start. All of us lead in some way or another.

There is an old saying (source unknown): “Who you are, speaks so loud, I can’t hear what you are saying.” I guess this says we lead most effectively by our example. I hope we all consider carefully what we do because we don’t know who may be watching.

Tom Spicer, Bloomington

