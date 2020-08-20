LETTER: Leaders only care about stock market

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teachers and students across the United States are returning to schools in chaos. In-person instruction? Online only instruction? Hybrid instruction? No choice seems safe and desirable. In many developed countries schools are reopening safely and with clear and focused plans. In these countries, such as Taiwan, COVID-19 infection rates are under control.

Our political leaders took five months to admit that COVID-19 was real and dangerous. Our President failed to mandate a national policy to reduce infection. He scoffed at the use of masks and encouraged large gatherings. The U.S. has 4% of the world’s population and 25% of the world’s COVID-19 cases. Our infection rate is about 20 times that of Europe with no end in sight.

The Secretary of Education threatens to withhold federal funds from school districts without in-person schooling. She falsely claims that students slow the spread of COVID-19. She promotes private schools and denies support for public schooling. She is not an educator nor is she a scientist.

School personnel and students are concerned about their health and safety. School district personnel are already overwhelmed. A million and more will become infected with coronavirus because of destructive national leadership. Many students will suffer irreparable educational harm, especially those with special educational needs.